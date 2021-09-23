ColossusXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 178.8% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $31.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016574 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007182 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,172,320,352 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

