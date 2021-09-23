Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 749,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.