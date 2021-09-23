Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $257.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

