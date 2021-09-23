Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

