Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 55,946 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $66,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $74.79. 16,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04.

