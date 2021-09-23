Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 46,899 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,300,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.