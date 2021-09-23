Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $52.71 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $52,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,864 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.03. 16,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,612. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

