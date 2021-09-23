Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $61.39 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,817 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $628.68. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $639.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.