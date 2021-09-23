Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $56,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

