Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $70,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $123.86. 675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

