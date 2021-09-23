Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $76,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.35 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

