Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

