Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

