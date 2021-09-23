Comparing Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -2.51% 8.03% 4.07% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harvard Bioscience and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.90%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 3.05 -$7.81 million $0.07 109.29 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 51.75 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

