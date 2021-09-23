Comparing INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.23 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.02 $60.80 million $1.21 15.81

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Forestar Group beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.