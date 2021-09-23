Comparing MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trend Micro pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MiX Telematics pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trend Micro and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 2 1 0 2.00 MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.13%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Volatility & Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.91 $252.90 million $1.81 31.44 MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.33 $14.60 million $0.53 23.02

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 15.57% 15.27% 7.74% MiX Telematics 10.88% 11.10% 7.90%

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

