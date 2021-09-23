Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Down 4.7%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53. 9,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 181,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -218.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.