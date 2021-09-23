Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. Compass has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

