Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.28

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 15828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $81,938,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

