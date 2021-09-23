ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 437,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

