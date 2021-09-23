Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $235.27 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $235,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 109,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

