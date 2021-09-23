Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113,782 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,710 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Barrick Gold worth $105,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 737,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,433,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

