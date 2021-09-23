Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $53,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. 22,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,539. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

