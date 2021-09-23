Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 107,457 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,018,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107,457 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of TELUS worth $247,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,315. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

