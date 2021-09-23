Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 507,720 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,501,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 507,720 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $56,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 80,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.