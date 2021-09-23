Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.22% of Consolidated Water worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.