Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.96

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 6200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

