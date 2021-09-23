Contrasting CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 0.66% 0.05% 0.02% LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24%

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CyrusOne pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and LTC Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyrusOne and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 8 5 0 2.38 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

CyrusOne currently has a consensus price target of $78.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.48 $41.40 million $3.90 20.25 LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.05 $95.29 million $2.41 13.51

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LTC Properties beats CyrusOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

