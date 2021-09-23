Contrasting Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Group $140.72 million 1.50 -$24.32 million N/A N/A Disco $1.73 billion 6.43 $367.45 million $2.06 29.84

Disco has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Risk and Volatility

Purplebricks Group has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Purplebricks Group and Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Disco 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A Disco 21.38% 16.75% 13.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Disco beats Purplebricks Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

