Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.64

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.64 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.79), with a volume of 532,649 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £166.89 million and a PE ratio of 26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.64.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

