Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 254,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 241,962 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Costamare stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

