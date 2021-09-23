Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,853 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $1,931,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.63. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

