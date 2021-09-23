Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

