Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.40. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

