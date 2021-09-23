Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.28. 15,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.63 and a 200 day moving average of $400.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

