Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,309,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,185. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

