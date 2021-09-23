Court Place Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

