Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

