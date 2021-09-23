CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CPPCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CP ALL Public from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CPPCY stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

