Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. 399,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

