Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

