Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.