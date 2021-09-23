Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $533.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

