Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $403,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 14.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 291,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.96, for a total value of $596,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock worth $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $510.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $515.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

