Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $139.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

