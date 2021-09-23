Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

