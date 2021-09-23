Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UniFirst by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNF opened at $216.14 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.00.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

