CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 313.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,875 shares of company stock worth $12,146,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

