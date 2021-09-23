Critical Review: Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and Its Competitors

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -21.39 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.71

Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,674.62% -115.85% -26.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5012 18572 40448 778 2.57

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience rivals beat Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

