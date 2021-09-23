Critical Review: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) vs. Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PFSweb and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.80 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Flywire $131.78 million 36.68 -$11.11 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PFSweb and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flywire 0 0 9 0 3.00

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.04%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flywire beats PFSweb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

